Panthers' Cam Newton: Passes for season-low yardage

Newton completed 18 of 32 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed 11 times for 44 yards.

Newton has struggled throwing the ball the past three weeks, a span during which he's averaged merely 5.12 yards per attempt and posted just two passing touchdowns versus six interceptions. Nonetheless, he did enough to help snap Carolina's two-game losing streak, leading the Panthers in rushing along the way. Thanks to a 25-yard toss to Kelvin Benjamin during the fourth quarter, Newton avoided back-to-back games without a touchdown. Although his play hasn't been pretty lately, Newton will aim to build on Sunday's win with an improved performance next Sunday versus the Falcons.