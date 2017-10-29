Panthers' Cam Newton: Passes for season-low yardage
Newton completed 18 of 32 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed 11 times for 44 yards.
Newton has struggled throwing the ball the past three weeks, a span during which he's averaged merely 5.12 yards per attempt and posted just two passing touchdowns versus six interceptions. Nonetheless, he did enough to help snap Carolina's two-game losing streak, leading the Panthers in rushing along the way. Thanks to a 25-yard toss to Kelvin Benjamin during the fourth quarter, Newton avoided back-to-back games without a touchdown. Although his play hasn't been pretty lately, Newton will aim to build on Sunday's win with an improved performance next Sunday versus the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Three turnovers without a touchdown in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...