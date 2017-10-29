Panthers' Cam Newton: Passes for season-low yardage

Newton completed 18 of 32 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed 11 times for 44 yards.

Newton has struggled throwing the ball the past three weeks, a span during which he's averaged merely 5.12 yards per attempt and posted just two passing touchdowns versus six interceptions. Nonetheless, he did enough to help snap Carolina's two-game losing streak, leading the Panthers in rushing along the way. Thanks to a 25-yard toss to Kelvin Benjamin during the fourth quarter, Newton avoided back-to-back games without a touchdown. Although his play hasn't been pretty lately, Newton will aim to build on Sunday's win with an improved performance next Sunday versus the Falcons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories