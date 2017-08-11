Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing again Friday
Newton (shoulder) is throwing to teammates in position drills Friday, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Newton hadn't thrown for 12 days, and although doctors were satisfied with his rehab progress, news that he's back airing it out provides more tangible reassurance. Coming off March surgery on his shoulder, it remains to be seen if Newton will feature at all this preseason, but his ability to practice could enable him to be ready for the regular season even if he doesn't take the field prior to Week 1.
