Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Tallies two catches in 2018
Manhertz recorded 52 yards and a touchdown on two catches while appearing in 16 games in 2018.
Manhertz played 343 offensive snaps this season but was a blocker first and a receiving option second. Save for a 50-yard touchdown reception, he didn't have much of any fantasy impact this season. He's a free agent this offseason and will likely see a similar role with a team in 2019, though he could see slightly greater usage as a receiving target.
