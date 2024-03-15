The Giants have agreed to terms with Manhertz, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Manhertz, who turns 32 next month, has logged a total of 26 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns over the course of 120 games since entering the NFL in 2016. While the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder is off the fantasy radar, he does offer value as a blocker and can contribute on special teams. In any case, Manhertz bolsters the Giants' depth at tight end, along with fellow newcomer Jack Stoll, with top pass-catching option Darren Waller considering retirement.