Manhertz is slated to sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Manhertz will join his fourth team as he goes into his eighth season. Primarily a blocking specialist, he's never caught more than six passes in a season. With Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam ahead of Manhertz on the depth chart, expect him to continue a similar role with his new team.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Just six catches in 2022•
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Records 21-yard reception•
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: One catch Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Sees rare activity in passing game•
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: No targets in loss•
-
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: No targets in finale•