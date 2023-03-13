Manhertz is slated to sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Manhertz will join his fourth team as he goes into his eighth season. Primarily a blocking specialist, he's never caught more than six passes in a season. With Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam ahead of Manhertz on the depth chart, expect him to continue a similar role with his new team.

More News