Manhertz (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

An illness has prevented Manhertz from participating in any capacity during Week 18 prep, and he's consequently been deemed unavailable for Denver's season finale versus the Raiders. The tight end will thus finish the season with two catches on four targets for 16 yards over 16 games. Manhertz typically plays from one-third to one-half of Denver's offensive snaps, and those could be absorbed by Nate Adkins on Sunday.