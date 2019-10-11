Miller (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Miller is nursing an ankle injury picked up Week 5 against the Jaguars. He'll look to utilize the Panthers' bye in Week 7 to get healthy.

