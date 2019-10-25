Miller (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Miller sat out Week 6 due to the ankle injury and requires more time to recover coming out of the bye week. The 2019 made his NFL debut in Week 4 in a rotational role, so his absence isn't likely to significantly impact the Panthers.

