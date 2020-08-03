Miller is opting out of the 2020 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2019 fourth-round pick had two sacks in seven games last season, missing time with an ankle injury and later serving as a health scratch. Miller has the notified the Panthers he's a high-risk opt out.
