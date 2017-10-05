Panthers' Daeshon Hall: Practices in full Thursday
Hall (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hall's sore knee kept him out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, but it looks as though he is set to make a return in Week 5. He'll assume his role as a depth option on the defensive line.
