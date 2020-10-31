site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: daeshon-hall-waived-after-failed-physical | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Daeshon Hall: Waived after failed physical
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jets waived Hall (knee) with a failed physical designation Friday, Spencer Aber of USA Today reports.
The Jets claimed Hall off waivers from the Eagles last week, but the fourth-year defensive end failed to pass a physical. He'll focus on getting healthy before finding a new team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read