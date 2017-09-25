Panthers' Derek Anderson: Gets action in blowout
Anderson completed two of seven passes for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Anderson featured for Carolina's final two drives, with the Panthers trailing 34-13 with four minutes remaining when he entered the already-decided contest. Although starter Cam Newton threw three interceptions, Anderson only figures to play in similar blowout situations as long as Newton is healthy.
More News
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Struggles in Tennessee•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Throws touchdown in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Still backing up Newton•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Starts two games•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Ruled out Week 17•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Starts Sunday night•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...