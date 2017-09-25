Play

Anderson completed two of seven passes for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Anderson featured for Carolina's final two drives, with the Panthers trailing 34-13 with four minutes remaining when he entered the already-decided contest. Although starter Cam Newton threw three interceptions, Anderson only figures to play in similar blowout situations as long as Newton is healthy.

