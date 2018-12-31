Anderson signed a one-year contract extension with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Buffalo previously extended top backup Matt Barkley earlier this month, so the decision to re-sign Anderson indicates the team at least tentatively plans to proceed with three quarterbacks on the roster in 2019. Though he underwhelmed across his two appearances with Buffalo this season, completing 42 of 70 passes for 465 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, the 35-year-old was a positive resource for rookie Josh Allen, who displayed signs of growth down the stretch. So long as Allen and Barkley are both healthy next season, Anderson will continue to offer most of his value as a mentor to the younger signal-callers.