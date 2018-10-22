Panthers' Ian Thomas: No offensive snaps
Thomas did not play a snap on offense in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Thomas has been relegated to special teams duty in light of Greg Olsen returning from injury to claim his every-down role at tight end.
