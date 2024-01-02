Smith-Marsette caught all three of his targets for 12 yards and rushed once for zero yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Smith-Marsette's reception tally marked a season high, yet unlike the past couple weeks, he failed to contribute any pop from his gadget role. Nonetheless, given his increased involvement over the last handful of games, Smith-Marsette could be utilized similarly in Sunday's season finale versus the Buccaneers.
