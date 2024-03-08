The Panthers chose to not tender Smith-Marsette on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Marsette could be on the move this offseason after the Panthers decided not to tender him Friday. The 24-year-old wideout primarily served as the Panthers' top punt returner last season, recording 322 return yards (including a 79-yard touchdown). Despite Carolina not tendering the restricted free agent, the team would like to re-sign Smith-Marsette this offseason, according to Person.