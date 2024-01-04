Smith-Marsette (illness) practiced in full Thursday.
An illness kept Smith-Marsette off the practice field Wednesday, but the ailment didn't impact his on-field work whatsoever one day later. He's received at least one touch in four straight games, a stretch in which he's compiled six catches (on seven targets) for 31 yards and eight carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.
