Burris was evaluated for a head injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burris was deemed questionable coming into this contest due to a hip injury, though he was ultimately ruled active Sunday. The veteran recorded 15 tackles and one pass defended and played 166 defensive snaps over the past three weeks for Carolina. With Burris out, expect Sean Chandler and Sam Franklin to see increased usage behind starting safeties Xavier Woods and Myles Hartsfield.