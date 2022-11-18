Burris (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Burris will now miss his third consecutive contest due to a concussion in which he sustained in Week 8 against the Falcons. With Myles Hartsfield (ankle) considered doubtful to play Sunday versus the Ravens, Xavier Woods and Sean Chandler appear like they'll be the team's starting safeties this weekend.