Burris (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is on track to play Sunday against the Broncos, according to the Panthers' injury report.

Burris has missed each of Carolina's last three contests due to a concussion, but his ability to log full activity in both Thursday's and Friday's sessions implies that he's not at risk of missing a fourth consecutive matchup. Across four games played this season, the veteran safety has amassed 18 tackles and one pass defensed in that span, but he'll likely yield defensive snaps to fellow safeties Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn this weekend.