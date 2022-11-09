site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Juston Burris: Won't play Thursday night
Burris (concussion) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus Atlanta, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Burris will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion he sustained in Week 8 -- at the Falcons. Sean Chandler should continue to see more work at safety in Burris' absence.
