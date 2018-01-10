Clay finished with five receptions (on 15 targets) for 57 yards and rushed twice for 27 yards in nine games for the Panthers this season.

Clay also totaled 147 yards and a touchdown on 17 punt returns. The wideout joined Carolina after being released by Buffalo in October. In four games for the Bills, he managed just one reception for 28 yards, but along with providing a spark in the return game, he carved out a depth receiving role with the Panthers. His presence was felt most in the team's final few games, with his three catches for 32 yards in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Saints marking a career-best performance. Although he did fail to haul in a difficult, yet catchable would-be touchdown in that outing, Clay should still be encouraged by the progress he made this season. It'll be interesting to see whether he's retained by the Panthers as an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason.