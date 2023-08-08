Wright signed a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Wright will get a chance in Carolina as their expected starter, Eddy Pineiro, is currently dealing with a groin injury. Wright spent time filling in with both Kansas City and Pittsburgh last season, suiting up six times and combining to make 15 of his 18 field-goal attempts, as well as all 15 of his extra-point tries. Although he is unlikely to unseat Pineiro, he'll now possibly get an opportunity to audition for other teams during the preseason.