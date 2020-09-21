Davis is slated to handle increased work out of the backfield with Christian McCaffrey expected to miss four to six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has the confidence of coach Matt Rhule, who called him "a threat coming out of the backfield" after the conclusion of Sunday's contest. Davis also impressed as a receiver versus Tampa Bay, when he secured all eight targets for 74 yards, which bodes well for his prospects of at least partially filling the void left by an every-down player like McCaffrey. The 27-year-old has 10 career starts under his belt, and he looks like the favorite to start against the Chargers in Week 3, but Curtis Samuel, Trenton Cannon and Reggie Bonnafon (practice squad) could all also mix in for carries.