Bonnafon rushed four times for 23 yards and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears.

Bonnafon ripped off a long rush of 17 yards and also showed nice utility in the passing game. While Cameron Artis-Payne and Elijah Hood featured ahead of him, and there's also Jordan Scarlett to factor in in the competition to be Christian McCaffrey's backup, Bonnafon at least did well for himself Thursday.