Darnold (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will be able to practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With that, Darnold -- who suffered an ankle injury during the team's preseason finale on Aug. 26 -- now has a 21-day window in which to practice and in the absence of any setbacks, the signal caller is now a candidate to be added to the Panthers' 53-man roster. It remains to be seen if that might happen in advance of Week 7 action, but the timing of Darnold's return to the field is good, with Baker Mayfield still dealing with an ankle injury and PJ Walker having sustained a neck injury this past Sunday against the Rams.