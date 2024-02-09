Darnold completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception across 10 games (one start) with San Francisco in 2023.

Darnold spent the majority of the 2023 season backing up MVP candidate Brock Purdy, with the veteran's lone start coming in the last game of the regular season with the starters resting for the playoffs. The third-overall pick from the 2018 draft appeared to be more comfortable under center while playing in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system. Darnold's high draft pedigree and improved polish should produce several suitors for the unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.