Darnold agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darnold spent the 2023 campaign as Brock Purdy's backup in San Francisco, but he now will join his former teammate and current Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown in Minnesota. With Kirk Cousins en route to Atlanta, Darnold becomes the de facto No. 1 option under center with his new team. Darnold completed 16 of 26 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown while adding another 19 yards and a trip to the end zone on seven carries in his only start for the 49ers last season. It remains to be seen if Minnesota will draft or bring in competition for Darnold, as the journeyman signal-caller could be viewed either as a bridge to a younger quarterback or potential option for the future.