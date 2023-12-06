Darnold carried once for minus-1 yard while playing four of the 49ers' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Darnold looked like a candidate to get his first extended playing time of the season back in late October while Brock Purdy was in concussion protocol, but Purdy ended up being cleared ahead of the 49ers' Week 8 game against the Bengals and hasn't missed out on any starts ever since. As such, most of Darnold's opportunities are likely to come in mop-up scenarios such as this past Sunday, when he took the field for the 49ers' final possession with 2:07 remaining in the fourth quarter while the outcome was already in hand. Over his six appearances off the bench this season, Darnold has completed two of three passes for seven yards.