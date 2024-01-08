Darnold completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 19 yards and another score in addition to a lost fumble in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

The 49ers decided to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy along with a handful of other key players Sunday, affording Darnold the opportunity to make his first start as a member of the 49ers. The third pick from the 2018 draft looked more polished and decisive in the pocket, even showing off his arm strength on a couple of deep completions in the face of pressure. The brief showcase will certainly help Darnold's efforts this offseason when he seeks a new contract as an unrestricted free agent. Until that time arrives, the 26-year-old will continue backing up Purdy for San Francisco's upcoming playoff run.