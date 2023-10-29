Darnold will return to his backup role after Brock Purdy cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It was announced that Purdy entered concussion protocol Wednesday, seemingly leaving Darnold in line for the start against Cincinnati. However, Purdy officially managed to work through the league's five-step process to be cleared for action and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's contest. As a result, Darnold will shift back down the depth chart as the team's backup under center.