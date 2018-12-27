Heinicke was diagnosed Thursday with a hyperextended left elbow and won't require surgery to address the matter, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Though the Panthers shut down Heinicke for the season after placing him on injured reserve Wednesday, the fourth-year signal-caller should be ready to go for OTAs with surgery off the table. He'll likely step back into his familiar role as the top backup to Cam Newton (shoulder) in 2019, assuming Carolina elects to tender Heinicke a contract. With Newton also ruled out for the season finale Sunday in New Orleans, third-string quarterback Kyle Allen is in line for his first NFL start.