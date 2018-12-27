Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Surgery not on tap
Heinicke was diagnosed Thursday with a hyperextended left elbow and won't require surgery to address the matter, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Though the Panthers shut down Heinicke for the season after placing him on injured reserve Wednesday, the fourth-year signal-caller should be ready to go for OTAs with surgery off the table. He'll likely step back into his familiar role as the top backup to Cam Newton (shoulder) in 2019, assuming Carolina elects to tender Heinicke a contract. With Newton also ruled out for the season finale Sunday in New Orleans, third-string quarterback Kyle Allen is in line for his first NFL start.
More News
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Sent to injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Getting MRI for injured elbow•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Struggles in first start•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Injures left elbow•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Expected to start this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....