The Falcons list Heinicke (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heinicke has been a limited participant in practices this week after he was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to Chicago after aggravating a left ankle injury. The 30-year-old could be shaping up as a true game-day decision for Week 18, as head coach Arthur Smith said the quarterback would go through a workout Sunday before a determination on his status is made ahead of the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Heinicke can't play in New Orleans, Desmond Ridder would presumably step in as the Falcons' starting signal-caller.