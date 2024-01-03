Heinicke (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Heinicke is slated to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, offers hope that the QB could play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints. However, it Heinicke is deemed unavailable this weekend, Desmond Ridder would draw the start in the Falcons' must-win contest in Week 18.