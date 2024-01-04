Heinicke (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heinicke exited late during this past Sunday's loss at Chicago, and the reason for the decision was revealed to be an ankle injury by coach Arthur Smith on Monday, per Tori McElhaney of the team's official site. Atlanta is hoping to know by Friday whether or not Heinicke will be able to play Sunday in New Orleans, but consecutive capped sessions to kick off the week has yet to shed any light on the situation. In the meantime, the team is preparing Desmond Ridder to start if needed this weekend, and Friday's injury report will reveal if Heinicke enters it with a designation or cleared to suit up.