Marshall (coach's decision) will be sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
This will mark Marshall's second straight game as a healthy scratch. He appears to be the odd man out on the receiving depth chart right now. His next chance to play will come in one week versus the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Healthy scratch Week 11•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Has permission to find trade•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: No catches Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Suddenly no snaps•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Highly involved Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Larger role Sunday•