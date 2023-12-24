Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.
Marshall will be a healthy scratch for the sixth straight week as the Panthers will choose to dress just four wide receivers for Week 16. The LSU product has 18 catches on 32 targets for 134 yards in his eight games with the Panthers this season.
