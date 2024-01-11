Marshall finished the regular season with 19 catches on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.

Marshall hasn't worked out after joining the Panthers as a second-round pick in 2021. The wideout was granted permission to find a trade during the season and was a healthy scratch for a large chunk after failing to secure an exit route. With Carolina set for a new front office and coaching staff this offseason, it remains to be seen whether Marshall will be around for the 2024 campaign, which marks the final year of his rookie contract.