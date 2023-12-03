Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Marshall will watch from the sidelines for the third straight contest. The LSU product has struggled to maintain a consistent role since getting selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft and currently has 18 receptions on 32 targets for 134 yards in his eight games played this season.
