Marshall (coach's decision) will remain sidelined in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Marshall's absence will mark his fifth straight game on the sideline. The 2021 second-round pick's next opportunity to suit up will come in one week versus the Packers.
More News
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Inactive again Week 14•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Inactive Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Healthy scratch Week 11•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Has permission to find trade•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: No catches Sunday•