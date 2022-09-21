Tremble went without a target while playing nine of the Panthers' 54 offensive snaps (17 percent) in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Tremble's usage was cut in half compared to the Panthers' season-opening loss to the Browns, when he was on the field for 17 snaps (34 percent share). Ian Thomas looks to be locked in as Carolina's clear top tight end, and Tremble may not necessarily have a steady hold on the No. 2 role. Stephen Sullivan played only five fewer snaps than Tremble in Week 2 and turned his lone target into a 13-yard reception.