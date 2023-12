Hill (concussion) missed the end of the Panthers' 33-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hill sustained a concussion that kept him off the field towards the end of the fourth quarter. He'll now go through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and will be able to play against the Jaguars in Week 17 if he's cleared by an independent neurologist. Hill finished Sunday's game with five tackles (three solo).