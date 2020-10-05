Butler (shoulder) is active for Monday's game versus the Chiefs.
Butler will avoid missing his first game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He's handled a consistent role on the Patriots' defensive line this season and has recorded eight total tackles.
