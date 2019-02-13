Patriots' Brian Schwenke: Receives contract extension
Schwenke signed a one-year, $895,000 contract extension with the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Schwenke was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and is now slated to stay in New England through the 2019 at a cost-effective price. Though the 27-year-old finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with a foot problem, there's been no indication his setback was a long-term concern. The Patriots' willingness to extend his contract implies the organization isn't worried about Schwenke's health either.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...