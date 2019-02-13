Schwenke signed a one-year, $895,000 contract extension with the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Schwenke was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and is now slated to stay in New England through the 2019 at a cost-effective price. Though the 27-year-old finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with a foot problem, there's been no indication his setback was a long-term concern. The Patriots' willingness to extend his contract implies the organization isn't worried about Schwenke's health either.

