Patriots' Chris Hogan: Exits Sunday's game with shoulder injury
Hogan was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit from the game, Hogan had logged five catches on seven targets for 60 yards. If Hogan is forced to miss any time beyond the Patriots' Week 9 bye, Phillip Dorsett could see added opportunities in the team's passing offense.
