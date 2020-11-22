Harris (chest/ankle) rushed 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston. He added an 11-yard catch on two targets.

Harris got the scoring started with a nine-yard rushing touchdown and finished with team highs in carries and rushing yards. He has been entrusted with 10-plus carries in five consecutive games, totaling 395 rushing yards on 73 carries (5.4 YPC) over that stretch. Harris has been a non-factor in the passing game, though, with just three catches all season. Sony Michel's (quad) impending return could cut into Harris' rushing workload in Week 12 against Arizona and beyond, though that drop could be offset somewhat by the expected absence of Rex Burkhead (knee), who was carted off in this one, per Darren Hartwell of Yahoo Sports.