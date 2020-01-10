Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited playing time as a rookie
Harris logged four carries for 12 yards in two games this past season.
Per Jeff Howe of the Athletic, the 2019 third-rounder missed three games with a hamstring injury and was a healthy scratch 12 times. Harris' rookie season essentially amounted to a redshirt year and with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden all under contract with the Patriots in 2020, the Alabama product doesn't have a clear path to abundant carries in his second season as a pro. That said, it's always possible that roster churn and/or future injuries could change that context, but for now Harris still profiles as a depth option in the Patriots' backfield.
