Harris logged four carries for 12 yards in two games this past season.

Per Jeff Howe of the Athletic, the 2019 third-rounder missed three games with a hamstring injury and was a healthy scratch 12 times. Harris' rookie season essentially amounted to a redshirt year and with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden all under contract with the Patriots in 2020, the Alabama product doesn't have a clear path to abundant carries in his second season as a pro. That said, it's always possible that roster churn and/or future injuries could change that context, but for now Harris still profiles as a depth option in the Patriots' backfield.

