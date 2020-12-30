Harris (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Seven New England players missed practice Wednesday, while Harris was among the 13 listed as limited. Given that he's missed two straight games, however, the running back is no lock to return to action for Sunday's season finale against the Jets. If Harris remains sidelined this weekend, Sony Michel, James White and J.J. Taylor would continue to handle the team's backfield duties in Week 17.
