Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Harris logged a pair of limited sessions last week before he was eventually ruled out for last Sunday's contest at Miami. His ankle issue lingered into this week, capping his practice reps yet again Thursday through Saturday. There's a chance Harris' status comes down to a game-time decision, which is precarious for fantasy purposes with a Monday night battle on tap. If Harris doesn't suit up Week 16, the Patriots will lean on Sony Michel out of the backfield, with James White handling pass-catching work and J.J. Taylor (quadriceps, questionable) potentially available.