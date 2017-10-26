Patriots' Danny Amendola: Dealing with hyperextended knee

Amendola (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Amendola hyperextended his knee this past weekend against the Falcons. While Howe suggests that the wideout could well play through the issue Sunday against the Chargers, he adds that "it also wouldn't be a shock if the Patriots decided to dial back his workload with the (team's Week 9 bye) on the horizon." With that in mind, consider Amendola day-to-day and likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.