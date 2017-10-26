Patriots' Danny Amendola: Dealing with hyperextended knee
Amendola (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Amendola hyperextended his knee this past weekend against the Falcons. While Howe suggests that the wideout could well play through the issue Sunday against the Chargers, he adds that "it also wouldn't be a shock if the Patriots decided to dial back his workload with the (team's Week 9 bye) on the horizon." With that in mind, consider Amendola day-to-day and likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Effective underneath threat Thursday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Hauls in six passes•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...